Sellout crowd enjoys Seminarian Education Dinner and Auction

(Click on a photo to start slideshow.) A sellout crowd of more than 600 people attended the eighth annual Seminarian Education Dinner and Auction on Tuesday, May 23, at Holy Family Church in Brentwood. The goal of the fundraising event, which was sponsored by the Serra Clubs of Williamson County and Nashville and the Knights of Columbus, was to raise $250,000. Proceeds from the event help to pay the cost of the education of the Diocese of Nashville’s seminarians, which totals more than $1 million a year. Besides proceeds from ticket sales, sponsorships and the sale of auction items, the event received another boost from the Catholic Church Extension Society, which is offering a matching grant of up to $50,000. The diocese can accept accept donations for the matching grant through May 31, 2017. To make a donation or for more information, contact Sandra Jordan, director of grants and annual giving for the diocese, at 615-783-0267 or Sandra.jordan@dioceseofnashville.com. Photos by Andy Telli.